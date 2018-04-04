Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $33.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY18 guidance to $5.85-6.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.64. The company had a trading volume of 599,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,855,790. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $61.74 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The firm has a market cap of $62,574.10, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, insider Stefano Pessina bought 98,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.07 per share, with a total value of $7,520,128.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 12,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 29,064 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Vetr raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $94.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

