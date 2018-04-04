Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) President Howard W. Smith III Sells 25,000 Shares

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) President Howard W. Smith III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,471,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE WD opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,829.78, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.91. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 9.41.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.14 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Walker & Dunlop declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which conducts its operations through Walker & Dunlop, LLC. The Company provides commercial real estate financial products and services primarily to developers and owners of multifamily properties. The Company originates, sells and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products, including Multifamily Finance, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Finance, Capital Markets, and Proprietary Capital.

