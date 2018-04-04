Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Takes $377,000 Position in iShares Inc. (IEMG)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Inc. (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Simply Money Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Simply Money Advisors now owns 268,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. iShares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

