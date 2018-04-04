Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holdings Lowered by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B lowered its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vetr cut shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.86 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.42 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $96.20 and a 1-year high of $116.10. The company has a market capitalization of $148,352.69, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

