Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position Cut by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,349,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 153,250 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.16% of Walt Disney worth $252,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.60 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

NYSE DIS opened at $99.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $96.20 and a 1-year high of $116.10. The company has a market capitalization of $151,029.22, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.28. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $194,776.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position Cut by American Century Companies Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/walt-disney-co-dis-position-cut-by-american-century-companies-inc.html.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.