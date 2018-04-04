Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake Lessened by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,174 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,803,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,497,824,000 after buying an additional 2,131,932 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,462,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,174,118,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,186,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $806,872,000 after buying an additional 300,973 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,941,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $684,187,000 after buying an additional 1,123,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,777,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,841,000 after buying an additional 420,200 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vetr cut shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.86 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.82.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $99.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $96.20 and a twelve month high of $116.10. The firm has a market cap of $148,352.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

