Morse Asset Management Inc Has $4.66 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.3% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 180,632 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,192,000 after acquiring an additional 60,088 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 37,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,002,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 91,396 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $194,776.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $99.42 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $96.20 and a 12 month high of $116.10. The firm has a market cap of $151,029.22, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.28. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vetr downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.86 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

