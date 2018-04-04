Warburg Research Analysts Give JOST Werke (JST) a €47.00 Price Target

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) received a €47.00 ($58.02) target price from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JST. JPMorgan Chase set a €45.00 ($55.56) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($74.07) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th.

Shares of JST stock opened at €35.40 ($43.70) on Wednesday. JOST Werke has a fifty-two week low of €27.20 ($33.58) and a fifty-two week high of €47.50 ($58.64).

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and markets components for commercial vehicles in Germany and internationally. It offers truck and trailer components, such as sensor systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist lockers, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

