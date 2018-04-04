Warburg Research Reiterates “€116.00” Price Target for Rheinmetall (RHM)

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €116.00 ($143.21) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock’s current price.

RHM has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra set a €130.00 ($160.49) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($166.67) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €122.00 ($150.62) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. UBS set a €130.00 ($160.49) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($137.04) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €118.71 ($146.56).

Shares of RHM stock opened at €114.65 ($141.54) on Wednesday. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €71.11 ($87.79) and a 12-month high of €116.80 ($144.20).

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

