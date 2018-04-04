Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of HCC traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $28.91. 1,664,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,262. The company has a market capitalization of $1,525.53 and a P/E ratio of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $33.72.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $239.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.72 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.92% and a return on equity of 61.78%. sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $6.53 per share. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.53%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Brian M. Chopin sold 21,106 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $672,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 20,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $619,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,533 shares of company stock worth $5,400,965 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 285.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $677,000.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc, formerly Warrior Met Coal, LLC, is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the steel industry from underground mines located in Brookwood, Alabama, southwest of Birmingham and near Tuscaloosa. These underground coalmines are 1,400 to 2,100 feet underground. Its operations serve markets in the United States, Europe, Asia and South America via barge and rail access to the Port of Mobile.

