Washington Prime Group (WPG) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,311 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 296,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 409,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 13,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

WPG stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1,239.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.59. Washington Prime Group has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $187.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.93 million. Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 18.15%. research analysts predict that Washington Prime Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.90%. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPG. ValuEngine downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Prime Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 price target on Washington Prime Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In related news, CEO Louis G. Conforti purchased 28,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $183,005.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Washington Prime Group Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

