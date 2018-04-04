Head to Head Contrast: Waste Management (WM) vs. Its Competitors

Waste Management (NYSE: WM) is one of 9 public companies in the “Refuse systems” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Waste Management to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Waste Management pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Waste Management pays out 57.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Refuse systems” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 48.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Waste Management has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waste Management and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Management $14.49 billion $1.95 billion 26.37 Waste Management Competitors $7.52 billion $540.27 million 31.56

Waste Management has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Waste Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Waste Management and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Management 0 0 8 0 3.00 Waste Management Competitors 40 240 413 16 2.57

Waste Management currently has a consensus target price of $89.86, suggesting a potential upside of 5.81%. As a group, “Refuse systems” companies have a potential upside of 6.40%. Given Waste Management’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waste Management has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Waste Management has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waste Management’s competitors have a beta of 0.47, meaning that their average stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Waste Management and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Management 13.45% 25.48% 6.77% Waste Management Competitors 7.89% 0.80% 4.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Waste Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of shares of all “Refuse systems” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Waste Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of shares of all “Refuse systems” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Waste Management beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or operated 244 solid waste landfills; 5 secure hazardous waste landfills; 90 MRFs; and 305 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services; recycling brokerage services, such as managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services related with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services comprising full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. Further, it portable self-storage and long distance moving services; fluorescent bulb and universal waste mail-back services through LampTracker program; portable restroom services under the Port-o-Let name; and street and parking lot sweeping services, as well as holds interests in oil and gas producing properties. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

