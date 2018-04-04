Head to Head Survey: Watts Water Technologies (WTS) vs. Its Rivals

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE: WTS) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous fabricated metal products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Watts Water Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

This table compares Watts Water Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watts Water Technologies 5.02% 12.93% 6.02% Watts Water Technologies Competitors 0.66% 7.92% 3.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of Watts Water Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous fabricated metal products” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Watts Water Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous fabricated metal products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Watts Water Technologies has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Watts Water Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Watts Water Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watts Water Technologies 0 6 3 0 2.33 Watts Water Technologies Competitors 45 347 396 6 2.46

Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $79.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.65%. As a group, “Miscellaneous fabricated metal products” companies have a potential upside of 21.19%. Given Watts Water Technologies’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Watts Water Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Watts Water Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Watts Water Technologies $1.46 billion $73.10 million 24.92 Watts Water Technologies Competitors $1.64 billion $121.22 million 19.00

Watts Water Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Watts Water Technologies. Watts Water Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Watts Water Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Watts Water Technologies pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Miscellaneous fabricated metal products” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 27.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Watts Water Technologies has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Watts Water Technologies rivals beat Watts Water Technologies on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. is a supplier of products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The Company, through its subsidiary, Watts Regulator Co., is engaged in manufacturing products and systems focused on the control, conservation and quality of water, and safety of the people using it. Its segments include Americas, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific. It four product lines include: residential and commercial flow control products, which include products for plumbing and hot water applications; heating, ventilation and air conditioning and gas products, which include boilers, water heaters and heating solutions; drainage and water re-use products, which include drainage products and engineered rain water harvesting solutions, and water quality products, which include point-of-use and point-of-entry water filtration, conditioning and scale prevention systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.