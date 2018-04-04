Waves Community Token Price Reaches $0.86 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $10,447.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00013081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, Tidex and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves Community Token alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00697144 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00184215 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00035364 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035624 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,969,597 coins. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Waves Community Token (WCT) is a Waves Platform asset intended to provide a tool for community assessment of crowdfunding campaigns launched on the Waves platform and to incentivize long-term holding by providing an additional income stream for WAVES token holders in the form of regular asset distributions. WCT will be a virtual community organization. It will be launched in several stages based on the technical maturity of the Waves platform. “

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Liqui, Livecoin, Bittrex, Exrates, Binance, Kuna, Exmo, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Coinrail, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, Tidex, COSS, Gate.io and Bitcoin Indonesia. It is not presently possible to buy Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Waves Community Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waves Community Token and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.