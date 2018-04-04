Waves (WAVES) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.46 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. Waves has a market cap of $362.59 million and $17.46 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.63 or 0.00052983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, LiteBit.eu, OpenLedger DEX and COSS. During the last week, Waves has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Waves is wavestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is a custom blockchain tokens platform designed for large-scale business and consumer adoption. Waves was created to make the benefits of blockchain technology accessible to ordinary businesses and end users. The platform launched in 2016 and was designed from the ground up to address the shortcomings of existing blockchain services. The result is an enterprise-ready platform that emphasises security, easy token operations (creation, transfer, exchange) and a straightforward user experience, as well as dealing with critical long-term issues such as speed and scalability. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Tidex, YoBit, Kuna, COSS, Exrates, Upbit, Bitcoin Indonesia, Coinrail, Gate.io, Cryptomate, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Binance, Exmo, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu and Liqui. It is not presently possible to purchase Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

