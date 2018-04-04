Waves (WAVES) Market Cap Reaches $362.37 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Waves has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $3.62 or 0.00052699 BTC on major exchanges including Exmo, Tidex, Kuna and Bittrex. Waves has a total market cap of $362.37 million and approximately $18.60 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00200239 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00122442 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00104868 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00194576 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000520 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000938 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047245 BTC.

Waves Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Waves is wavestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is a custom blockchain tokens platform designed for large-scale business and consumer adoption. Waves was created to make the benefits of blockchain technology accessible to ordinary businesses and end users. The platform launched in 2016 and was designed from the ground up to address the shortcomings of existing blockchain services. The result is an enterprise-ready platform that emphasises security, easy token operations (creation, transfer, exchange) and a straightforward user experience, as well as dealing with critical long-term issues such as speed and scalability. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Kuna, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Liqui, Bitcoin Indonesia, LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, Exrates, COSS, Binance, YoBit, Livecoin, Gate.io, Exmo and Tidex. It is not possible to purchase Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

