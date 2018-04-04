Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.14 Million Stake in Wayfair Inc (W)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,251 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Wayfair worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Wayfair by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wayfair by 1,512.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Wayfair by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $223,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair stock opened at $65.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,956.62, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $100.14.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 31,507.11%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

W has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 16th. MKM Partners set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 485 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $41,142.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,310 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $113,485.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,910.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,632 and have sold 78,656 shares valued at $7,095,187. Company insiders own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States.

