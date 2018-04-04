WD-40 (WDFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. WD-40 has set its FY18 guidance at $3.91-3.98 EPS.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.00 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect WD-40 to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 stock opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,840.40, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.29. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $100.60 and a 52 week high of $134.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $214,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Freeman sold 4,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $581,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “WD-40 (WDFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/wd-40-wdfc-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics.

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.