We Are One Seven LLC Acquires New Stake in Tuesday Morning Co. (TUES)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. We Are One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tuesday Morning at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TUES. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the fourth quarter worth about $1,854,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 525.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 869,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 730,726 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 8.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 367,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

TUES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Tuesday Morning in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

Shares of TUES stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.37. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.05.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $333.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.25 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tuesday Morning Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation is an off-price retailer. The Company specializes in selling discounted, upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods and famous-maker gifts. The Company operated 751 stores in 40 states in the United States, as of June 30, 2016. The Company offers products in a range of categories, such as home decor, furniture, bed and bath, kitchen, toys, crafts, pets and seasonal goods.

