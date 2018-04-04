We Are One Seven LLC Acquires New Stake in Multi-Color Co. (LABL)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Multi-Color Co. (NASDAQ:LABL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LABL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Multi-Color by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Multi-Color by 22.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Multi-Color by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 300,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Multi-Color by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Multi-Color by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,135,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ari J. Benacerraf acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.20 per share, for a total transaction of $260,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Oliver Apel acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.68 per share, with a total value of $73,348.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,348. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LABL opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. Multi-Color Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,349.22, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.37 million. Multi-Color had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. analysts expect that Multi-Color Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

LABL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Multi-Color from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Multi-Color from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Multi-Color from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Multi-Color from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Multi-Color Company Profile

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; shrink sleeve labels; cut and stack glue-applied labels comprising peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films; and promotional products, such as scratch-off coupons, static-clings, and tags.

