HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,486,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,757,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,733,000 after acquiring an additional 185,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $19,784.64, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc was a diversified holding company with natural gas and electric utility operations, an approximately 60% equity ownership interest in American Transmission Company LLC, and non-utility electric operations through its We Power business, as of December 31, 2016. Its segments include Wisconsin; Illinois; Other States; Electric Transmission; We Power, and Corporate and Other.

