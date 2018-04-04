WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Getting Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) have trended positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WEC Energy Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.1336588957579 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,336,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,655.27, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.07. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $58.92 and a 1 year high of $70.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Getting Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/wec-energy-group-wec-receiving-positive-media-coverage-report-finds-updated-updated.html.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc was a diversified holding company with natural gas and electric utility operations, an approximately 60% equity ownership interest in American Transmission Company LLC, and non-utility electric operations through its We Power business, as of December 31, 2016. Its segments include Wisconsin; Illinois; Other States; Electric Transmission; We Power, and Corporate and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.