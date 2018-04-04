Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC):

3/17/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

3/16/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

3/13/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

3/13/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $35.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/7/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

2/21/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 495,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $716.08, a PE ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 3.60.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $43.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Luehrs sold 16,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $630,114.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,766 shares of company stock worth $10,797,424 in the last 90 days. 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc (Tabula Rasa), formerly CareKinesis, Inc, is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations and manage risk. The Company delivers its solutions through a suite of technology-enabled products and services for medication risk management, which includes bundled prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging services for client populations with complex prescription needs.

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.