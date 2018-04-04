Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Roche (ROG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Roche (VTX: ROG) in the last few weeks:

3/27/2018 – Roche was given a new CHF 230 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/27/2018 – Roche had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/27/2018 – Roche was given a new CHF 300 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2018 – Roche was given a new CHF 285 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2018 – Roche had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/20/2018 – Roche was given a new CHF 237 price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2018 – Roche had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/20/2018 – Roche was given a new CHF 300 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2018 – Roche was given a new CHF 195 price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2018 – Roche was given a new CHF 300 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2018 – Roche was given a new CHF 290 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2018 – Roche was given a new CHF 236 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2018 – Roche was given a new CHF 237 price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2018 – Roche was given a new CHF 325 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2018 – Roche was given a new CHF 325 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2018 – Roche was given a new CHF 260 price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2018 – Roche was given a new CHF 240 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2018 – Roche was given a new CHF 295 price target on by analysts at Barclays. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2018 – Roche was given a new CHF 270 price target on by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2018 – Roche had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/2/2018 – Roche was given a new CHF 250 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2018 – Roche was given a new CHF 325 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Roche stock opened at CHF 219.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191,160.00 and a P/E ratio of 21.87. Roche Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Roche Holding AG (Roche) is a research-based healthcare company. The Company’s operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals Division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai. The Diagnostics Division consists of four business areas: Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics and Tissue Diagnostics.

