Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for EVINE Live (EVLV)

3/16/2018 – EVINE Live had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $1.50 to $1.35. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2018 – EVINE Live was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EVINE Live Inc. is a digital commerce company. It markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through ShopHQ, a 24-hour television shopping network; and ShopHQ.com, an e-commerce platform, as well as through the company’s mobile application. The Company is focused on new products and brands in fashion, beauty, jewelry, home and fitness. EVINE Live Inc., formerly known as ValueVision Media, Inc., and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. “

3/15/2018 – EVINE Live had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital to $2.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – EVINE Live was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EVINE Live Inc. is a digital commerce company. It markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through ShopHQ, a 24-hour television shopping network; and ShopHQ.com, an e-commerce platform, as well as through the company’s mobile application. The Company is focused on new products and brands in fashion, beauty, jewelry, home and fitness. EVINE Live Inc., formerly known as ValueVision Media, Inc., and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. “

Shares of EVINE Live stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. EVINE Live Inc has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.62, a P/E ratio of -97,000.00, a PEG ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.73.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. EVINE Live had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $192.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that EVINE Live Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVINE Live by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 419,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EVINE Live by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 72,941 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVINE Live in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of EVINE Live in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EVINE Live by 338.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 203,464 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVINE Live Inc is a digital commerce company. The Company operates through the digital commerce retailing segment. The Company offers a mix of brands directly to consumers in an engaging and informative shopping experience through television (TV), online and mobile devices. It operates an around the clock television shopping network, EVINE Live, which is distributed primarily on cable and satellite systems, through which the Company offers brand products in the categories of jewelry and watches, home and consumer electronics, beauty, and fashion and accessories.

