Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Upland Software (UPLD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) in the last few weeks:

3/23/2018 – Upland Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2018 – Upland Software had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2018 – Upland Software had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2018 – Upland Software had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/22/2018 – Upland Software was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/10/2018 – Upland Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

3/9/2018 – Upland Software had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Upland Software had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Upland Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2018 – Upland Software was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/13/2018 – Upland Software was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Upland Software stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.20. 164,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.52. Upland Software Inc has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $31.70.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Upland Software Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,512.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $443,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 420,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,963,122.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,930 over the last three months. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 407.9% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,040,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,744 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Upland Software by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 768,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 145,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 234,191 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 440,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 186,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyon Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 437,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 48,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Inc is a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software. The Company provides a family of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, process excellence, finance, professional services and marketing functions within organizations.

