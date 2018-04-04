Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for National Bank of Canada (NA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE: NA) recently:

3/1/2018 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$68.00 to C$69.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$67.00 to C$68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$67.00 to C$69.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$69.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$67.00 to C$68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from C$64.00 to C$65.00.

2/14/2018 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$71.00.

1/19/2018 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$61.00 to C$64.00.

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) opened at C$63.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21,740.00, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.87. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$51.41 and a 12-month high of C$65.68.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 18.84%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

National Bank of Canada (the Bank) is an integrated group, which provides financial services to consumers, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large corporations in its domestic market and also offers specialized services internationally. The Bank’s segments are Personal and Commercial, which includes the banking, financing and investing services offered to individuals and businesses, as well as insurance operations; Wealth Management, which consists of investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services and other wealth management solutions offered through internal and third-party distribution networks; Financial Markets, which includes banking services, investment banking services and financial solutions for institutional clients, and Other, which includes treasury operations, including the Bank’s asset and liability management, liquidity management and funding operations; certain non-recurring items, and the unallocated portion of corporate units.

