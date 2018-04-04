Weis Markets (WMK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of WMK opened at $41.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,102.28, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Weis Markets has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $62.88.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $883.75 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 85.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

