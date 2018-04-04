Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,765 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 86,159 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,169 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EAD opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,050,080 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 110,366 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 368,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 52,008 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 244,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 154,869 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,073 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 143,397 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 41,211 shares in the last quarter.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (the Fund), formerly Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund, is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high level of current income and capital appreciation is its secondary objective. The Fund may invest in direct debt instruments, which are interests in amounts owed to lenders by corporate or other borrowers.

