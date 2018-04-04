Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 91,479 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000(ETF) (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000(ETF) (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,479 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.76% of ProShares Short Russell2000(ETF) worth $10,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short Russell2000(ETF) by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000(ETF) in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in ProShares Short Russell2000(ETF) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWM opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. ProShares Short Russell200 has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

ProShares Short Russell2000(ETF) Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

