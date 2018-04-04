Wells Fargo Increases Veritiv (VRTV) Price Target to $33.00

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.45% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on Veritiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $33.15 on Monday. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $616.76, a PE ratio of -39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.52.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Veritiv will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1,246.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions.

