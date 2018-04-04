Wells Fargo Trims Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Target Price to $8.00

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mediwound from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on Mediwound and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mediwound from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.65, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of -0.19. Mediwound has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 234.12% and a negative net margin of 887.38%. analysts expect that Mediwound will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mediwound during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,538,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mediwound during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,140,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mediwound by 5,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 754,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 739,882 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mediwound by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mediwound by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing therapeutics products in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders and other indications. The Company’s product, NexoBrid, is indicated for the removal of dead or damaged tissue, known as eschar, in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns, also referred to as severe burns.

