Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.13

News articles about Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wells Fargo earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3071576797525 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

WFC stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.91. 15,909,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,184,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Wells Fargo has a 1 year low of $49.27 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $250,472.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). Wells Fargo had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $22.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Wells Fargo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Group upgraded Wells Fargo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Wells Fargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.04 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $503,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

