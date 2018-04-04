West Fraser Timber (WFT) PT Raised to C$113.00 at CIBC

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$104.00 to C$113.00 in a research report released on Monday, March 19th.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$87.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$92.00.

West Fraser Timber stock traded up C$4.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$87.95. 388,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,506. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$55.32 and a twelve month high of C$94.64.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 15.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th.

In related news, insider James A. Pattison sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.48, for a total value of C$993,228.00. Also, Director Gillian Winckler acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$83.34 per share, with a total value of C$62,505.00.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which produces lumber (spruce-pine-fir (SPF) and southern yellow pine (SYP)), panels (plywood, medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and laminated veneer lumber (LVL)), pulp (northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp (BCTMP)), newsprint, wood chips and energy.

