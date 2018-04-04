Westmoreland Coal (WLB) Hits New 12-Month High and Low Following Earnings Beat

Westmoreland Coal (NASDAQ:WLB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 739265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The coal producer reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Westmoreland Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westmoreland Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westmoreland Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mangrove Partners raised its holdings in shares of Westmoreland Coal by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 992,251 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 158,906 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westmoreland Coal by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,863 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 300,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Westmoreland Coal by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,645 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 59,478 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westmoreland Coal by 996.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 276,185 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 250,985 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Westmoreland Coal by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,862 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Westmoreland Coal Company Profile

Westmoreland Coal Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company. The company operates through Coal – U.S., Coal – Canada, Coal – WMLP, and Power segments. It produces and sells sub-bituminous coal and lignite to power plants. The company owns and operates coal mines in Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, and Texas, the United States; and Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

