Westpac (WBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Westpac (NYSE:WBK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Westpac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Westpac in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Westpac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Macquarie raised shares of Westpac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Westpac from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBK. St. James Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westpac during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westpac during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westpac during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westpac during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Westpac by 27.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westpac stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,060. The company has a market cap of $72,946.44, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Westpac has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $26.72.

Westpac Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation is a banking organization. The Company provides a range of banking and financial services in markets, including consumer, business and institutional banking and wealth management services. The Company is engaged in the provision of financial services, including lending, deposit taking, payments services, investment portfolio management and advice, superannuation and funds management, insurance services, leasing finance, general finance, interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services.

