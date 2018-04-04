Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Data in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First Data by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in First Data by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in First Data in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Data in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

FDC stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $14,819.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. First Data Corp has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $19.23.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. First Data had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that First Data Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDC. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Data in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Data from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Data in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Data presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

