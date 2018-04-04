Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 23,345 Shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,345 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Church & Dwight by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 561,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Church & Dwight by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Church & Dwight by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 24,508 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,135.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,828.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Katz sold 12,600 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $638,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,046.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,508 shares of company stock valued at $22,359,201 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $54.18. The company has a market cap of $12,284.94, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

