Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 16,137 Shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,562 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,137 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $11,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,090,785 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,534,000 after acquiring an additional 449,100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 1,754,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,986,000 after acquiring an additional 422,734 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,576,000 after acquiring an additional 555,000 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 365,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 80,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $57.98. The stock has a market cap of $1,849.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 58.40%. The company had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. equities research analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Fisher bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.49 per share, with a total value of $94,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $61.00 price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. The company operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

