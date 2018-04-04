Whirlpool (WHR) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $145.59

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $145.59 and last traded at $148.17, with a volume of 812740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. Goldman Sachs downgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Whirlpool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.40.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,635.74, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.09. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 604,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,928,000 after purchasing an additional 139,584 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Whirlpool (WHR) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $145.59” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/whirlpool-whr-sets-new-52-week-high-and-low-at-145-59.html.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.