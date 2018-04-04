Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arbutus Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst Y. Xu anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.51). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 796.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.28%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $5.05 on Monday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $275.35, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 61,961 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 32,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 241,963 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, formerly Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is a therapeutic solutions company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic hepatitis B infection (HBV), a disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

