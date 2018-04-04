Orix (NYSE:IX) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Orix (NYSE:IX) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Orix were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Orix by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 373,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,192,000 after acquiring an additional 29,407 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Orix by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 300,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,482,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Orix by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 242,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after buying an additional 21,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Orix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 202,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,148,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Orix by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22,199.67, a PE ratio of 80.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Orix has a 52 week low of $73.70 and a 52 week high of $100.03.

Orix (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Orix had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Orix will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th.

About Orix

ORIX Corporation provides financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses. The Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in leasing, automobile rental, and car sharing activities; lease and rental of precision measuring, information technology related, and medical equipment; and the sale of software packages, as well as the provision of technical support, equipment calibration, and asset management services.

