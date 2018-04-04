William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $7.61 Million Stake in USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 728,900 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.46% of USA Technologies worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in USA Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,748,000 after purchasing an additional 175,481 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,552,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after buying an additional 529,142 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,027,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in USA Technologies during the third quarter worth $7,163,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $11,007,000. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

USAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. USA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAT opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. USA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.48, a P/E ratio of -422.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.38 million. USA Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. analysts expect that USA Technologies will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

