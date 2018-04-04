Lululemon Athletica’s (NASDAQ:LULU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

LULU stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,757,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,160. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11,821.16, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $55,943,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

