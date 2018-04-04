William D. Baird III Sells 10,000 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) CFO William D. Baird III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $142,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,460.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FOLD stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.64. 2,491,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,204. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $2,646.38, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.06% and a negative net margin of 769.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 663,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 159,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 178,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

