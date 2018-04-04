Insider Selling: InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) Director Sells 2,895 Shares of Stock

InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) Director William John Nance sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $69,537.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,848.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William John Nance also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InterGroup alerts:

On Tuesday, September 18th, William John Nance sold 2,650 shares of InterGroup stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $66,356.00.

Shares of INTG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029. InterGroup Corp has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InterGroup stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) by 139.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of InterGroup worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/william-john-nance-sells-2895-shares-of-intergroup-corp-intg-stock-updated.html.

About InterGroup

The InterGroup Corporation (InterGroup) is engaged in buying, developing, operating, rehabilitating and disposing of real property of various types and descriptions, and engaged in such other business and investment activities. The Company operates in three segments: Hotel Operations, which is engaged in the operation of the Hilton San Francisco Financial District (the Hotel) and operation of the garage; Real Estate Operations, which is engaged in the operation of its multi-family residential properties, and Investment Transactions, which includes the investment of its cash in marketable securities and other investments.

Receive News & Ratings for InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.