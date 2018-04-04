Windstream (WIN) Trading 5.1% Higher

Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.43. 1,555,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,731,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Windstream from $2.40 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Windstream in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.35 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.94, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $270.13, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.17.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.42. Windstream had a negative return on equity of 191.89% and a negative net margin of 36.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Windstream Holdings will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Windstream news, Director Michael G. Stoltz bought 29,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $46,979.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,975.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Windstream by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Windstream during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Windstream by 2,071.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Windstream by 287.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Windstream by 848,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

