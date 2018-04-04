Wings 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.46 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Wings token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00005319 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Gatecoin and Livecoin. In the last week, Wings has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $32.27 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003043 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00693806 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00182278 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035875 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00036005 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings launched on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,708,333 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wings is wings.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Livecoin, Gate.io, Binance, Bittrex and Gatecoin. It is not presently possible to buy Wings directly using US dollars.

