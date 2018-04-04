Winnebago Industries (WGO) Rating Increased to Buy at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, March 16th, MarketBeat.com reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WGO. Northcoast Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.91. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,190.27, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.84.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

