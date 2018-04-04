California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.21 Million Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Wintrust Financial worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total value of $1,242,405.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,864 shares in the company, valued at $11,822,178.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 5,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total value of $461,424.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,883.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21 shares of company stock worth $1,170 and sold 30,676 shares worth $2,687,566. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $64.14 and a 52 week high of $91.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4,751.37, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $300.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. FIG Partners raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.40.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

